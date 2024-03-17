Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.