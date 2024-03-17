Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
