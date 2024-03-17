Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $807.82 million and $56.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,186.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00592143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00126197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00212294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00057729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00124529 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,444,874,821 coins and its circulating supply is 43,760,800,527 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

