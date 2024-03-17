NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.74

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.74 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.00). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88), with a volume of 22,144 shares changing hands.

NetScientific Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £16.53 million, a PE ratio of -530.77 and a beta of 1.45.

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

