NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.86

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.86 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 73.40 ($0.94). NextEnergy Solar shares last traded at GBX 73.60 ($0.94), with a volume of 911,351 shares trading hands.

NextEnergy Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.84. The firm has a market cap of £434.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,051.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

NextEnergy Solar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. NextEnergy Solar’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

