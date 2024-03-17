NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

