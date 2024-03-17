Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) COO Mary S. Chan Sells 24,627 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) COO Mary S. Chan sold 24,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $16,746.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,230 shares in the company, valued at $371,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $859.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nikola by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 357,819 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

