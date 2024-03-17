Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Joseph R. Pike Sells 75,162 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

