Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,730,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 22,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 15,936,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,926,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

