Nordea Investment Management AB Has $873.89 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464,885 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 458,637 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Adobe worth $873,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $77.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

