Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 215,745 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,745 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.28% of Waste Management worth $924,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,971. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $211.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average is $176.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.