Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,465 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $998,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,347,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,752. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.10.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

