Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Announces Dividend of $10.45

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 10.4471 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 100.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

NYSE:NSTD opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 23.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 4.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 456,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.