Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

