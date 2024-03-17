Northside Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $109.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

