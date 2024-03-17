Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.6% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $355.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.19.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

