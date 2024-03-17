Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $605.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

