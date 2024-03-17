Northside Capital Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $739,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $267,647,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,612,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,428,405. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

