Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,252. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

