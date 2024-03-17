Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $22.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,486. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

