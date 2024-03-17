Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $188.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

