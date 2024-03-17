Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Get Nucor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.