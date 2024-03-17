NYM Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $178.93 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, NYM has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. NYM has a market cap of $178.93 million and $3.17 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,015,018 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 715,015,017.969077 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.25953536 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,010,003.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

