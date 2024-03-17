Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $52.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

