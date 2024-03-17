Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Update

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,656,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,595. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $751.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

