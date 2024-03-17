OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a P/E ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.76.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -3,400.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 1,180.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

