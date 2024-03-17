OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

OFS Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.05 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,928. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OFS Credit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

