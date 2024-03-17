Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

OLY opened at C$102.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.23. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$64.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.35. The firm has a market cap of C$247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Articles

