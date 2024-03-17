Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Given a C$125.67 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price objective on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

OLY opened at C$102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.23. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$64.80 and a twelve month high of C$122.35.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

