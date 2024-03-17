OMG Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.25 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $159.10 million and approximately $30.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00083222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001347 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

