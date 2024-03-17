ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Raised by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,998,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

