Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

ORCL opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $345.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

