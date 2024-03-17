Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.