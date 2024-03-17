Orchid Market Cap Achieves $147.81 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $147.81 million and $10.87 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

