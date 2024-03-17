Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.99 and a one year high of $346.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.