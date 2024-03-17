Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 4.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.52.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $77.99 on Friday, hitting $492.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.86. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

