Orser Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.69. 6,310,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,959. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average of $194.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

