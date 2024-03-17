Orser Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology accounts for 2.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 386.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. 702,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,866. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

