Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $13.80. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 951,017 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFIX. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $505.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,916,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 690,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

