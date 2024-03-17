OSB Group’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB opened at GBX 388.40 ($4.98) on Thursday. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.55) and a one year high of GBX 539 ($6.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 681.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.62.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,614.04%.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

