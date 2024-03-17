Oxen Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $7,909.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,918.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.13 or 0.00596437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00127686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00214326 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00122791 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,129,164 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

