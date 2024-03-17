P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $826.00

Shares of P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.58) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.53). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.58), with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.
P2P Global Investments Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 826 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 826. The stock has a market cap of £617.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
P2P Global Investments Company Profile
P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than P2P Global Investments
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.