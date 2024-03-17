PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 333,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 166,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

