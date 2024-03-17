PAID Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.04 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $62.04 million and $696,508.40 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.23345609 USD and is down -12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $487,298.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

