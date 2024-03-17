PayPal USD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $189.77 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $189.77 million and $17.28 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 190,082,198 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 190,082,197.76. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99854674 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $18,655,871.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

