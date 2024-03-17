PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Buys 86,978 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 86,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,943,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,420.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $111,814.24.

On Monday, March 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 30,100 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

