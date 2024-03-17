Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $690.61

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.61 ($8.85) and traded as high as GBX 698 ($8.94). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 686.50 ($8.80), with a volume of 3,690,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.97) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 964 ($12.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,441.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 689.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 691.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

