PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,064,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,599.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,547 shares of company stock worth $8,619,631. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,851,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

