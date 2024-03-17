Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEBO opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,444,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,674,000 after buying an additional 152,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.