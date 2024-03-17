PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

