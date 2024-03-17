Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

